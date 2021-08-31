'James signing should add something new'

Dan Moylan, host of The Square Ball podcast

After going a bit crackers following promotion last summer, it’s been more considered at Elland Road this time around.

Most of the early action centred around waving tearful goodbyes to our title-winning heroes from the Championship: Pablo Hernandez went back to Spain, Gaetano Berardi went back to Italy, and Gjanni Alioski went back to his home planet.

A specialist left-back was top of the list when Alioski departed and the recruitment of Junior Firpo and his cool moustache from bankrupt Barcelona looks like a canny move at around £12m.

Aside from that, the messages coming from the club have been consistent: a central midfielder was also on the list and a winger was possible at the end of the window. With Conor Gallagher opting for Palace on loan and Leeds unable to agree a fee for Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien, the central midfield looks a little sparse.

Marcelo Bielsa loves a very small squad, but anxieties remain about the lack of an extra body in the middle of the park.

The addition of Dan James has gone some way to reduce nerves that had grown through a perceived lack of activity in this window and a tough start to the season. He should add something new to a team that sometimes struggles to break down opposition that defends deep.