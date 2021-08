West Ham's hopes of signing 28-year-old England forward Jesse Lingard have received a boost after Manchester United dropped their asking price to around £20m. (Express)

West Ham are not giving up on signing Chelsea's France defender Kurt Zouma, 26, after missing out on Fiorentina's 23-year-old Serbia centre-back Nikola Milenkovic. (Guardian)

