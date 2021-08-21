Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “It was an intense atmosphere. I think the Crystal Palace fans were good and our fans were better and backed us throughout the game.

“I think we slightly edged it to be the better side. We won the ball a lot of times in good areas, but we didn’t have the quality to put a good counter-attack chance together.

“We ended the first half on top, which pleased me in many ways. We need a little bit more confidence and composure. But I think it is a positive that we have another level to take from this game.

“I always want maximum. I think the win was there to take. But it’s a fine point. It’s good to have another clean sheet of course. But I think I need to sleep on it as there’s a slight disappointment we didn’t get the win.”