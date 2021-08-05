On 5 August 2019, Harry Maguire became the world's most expensive defender, signing for Manchester United from Leicester City for £80m.

Maguire also became the second most expensive Premier League signing of all-time after United's capture of Paul Pogba for £89m in 2016.

The England centre-back's move eclipsed the previous transfer record of £75m for a defender, which was set by Liverpool when they bought Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

After signing a six-year deal at Old Trafford, Maguire has made 107 appearances, playing every minute of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign and helping them to the Europa League final last season.

The 28-year-old took over the club captaincy in January 2020.