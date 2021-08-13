Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City host Liverpool in their Premier League curtain-rasier and Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game. Here's the key points:

- Todd Cantwell has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of City's final pre-season friendly at Newcastle, but central defender Andrew Omobamidele is a doubt following a bout of tonsillitis;

- All summer signings are available for selection, including on-loan starlet Billy Gilmour and wonderkid Christos Tzolis, who joined from PAOK on Thursday for a reported fee of £11m;

- It's unlikely that 19-year-old Tzolis will "cut Liverpool into pieces by himself" if picked because the Greece forward still has to settle in;

- Norwich may not be done in the transfer market - Farke says he is still looking to strengthen in defensive areas;

- The City boss is happy that Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp described Norwich's transfer business this summer as "sensational". The two know each other well from their Borussia Dortmund days.

Oh, and the head coach's final message to supporters will get the blood pumping, no doubt: "Carrow Road is the home of our heart and hopefully the heart and the soul will pulsate tomorrow."