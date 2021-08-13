Team news: Watford v Aston Villa

Promoted Watford could give debuts to summer signings Emmanuel Dennis, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka and Danny Rose.

Joao Pedro and Joshua King are injured, while Nathaniel Chalobah misses out because of illness.

Villa forward Ollie Watkins is a doubt with a bruised knee, and Douglas Luiz won't be involved having played in the Copa America and Olympic Games.

New recruits Leon Bailey, Emi Buendi, Danny Ings, Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe are all available.

