West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his team's Premier League opener against Newcastle on Sunday.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

- Moyes says Manuel Lanzini should be fit after suffering "a little bit of a groin problem". He added there are some other "knocks and niggles" but is hopeful "everyone will be OK";

- He says he "can't see any reason why" the Hammers wouldn't be able to repeat last season's sixth-place finish and that "we're going to work very hard to do it again";

- He is "really looking forward to getting crowds back" because they have been "sorely missed";

- Moyes also praised the job Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has done even though "lots of people have written them off".