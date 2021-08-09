Memorable debuts: Ndombele for Spurs
It's been another busy summer transfer window in the Premier League, with several big-money deals being done in recent weeks.
With eye-catching debuts from expensive new recruits a strong possibility this weekend, BBC Sport looks at some of the times star men delivered at the first time of asking...
Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa, 10 August 2019)
Ndombele became Tottenham's record signing when he joined for £53.8m from Lyon in 2019, his fee comfortably surpassing the £42m the north Londoners paid Ajax to sign Davinson Sanchez two years earlier.
The Frenchman's career in England began with a bang, too, when he lashed a cracking equaliser home to spark Tottenham's comeback win over Villa.
A fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho did not help Ndombele's consistency during his first year at Spurs, but he showed more than enough last season to suggest he can be a force under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
