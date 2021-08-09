Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa, 10 August 2019)

Ndombele became Tottenham's record signing when he joined for £53.8m from Lyon in 2019, his fee comfortably surpassing the £42m the north Londoners paid Ajax to sign Davinson Sanchez two years earlier.

The Frenchman's career in England began with a bang, too, when he lashed a cracking equaliser home to spark Tottenham's comeback win over Villa.

A fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho did not help Ndombele's consistency during his first year at Spurs, but he showed more than enough last season to suggest he can be a force under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

