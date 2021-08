Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham are in talks with Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral.

Kral, 23, is currently at Spartak Moscow and is understood to have turned down an approach from Italian side Atalanta.

Hammers manager has already enjoyed great success with two Czech players already in Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Kral joined Spartak in a five-year-deal in 2019.

