Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is close to a loan move to Spanish side Real Betis.

The 26-year-old Spanish international is scheduled for a medical in London later on Tuesday.

Bellerin has struggled for playing time at the Emirates since a serious knee injury in 2019 but made 25 Premier League appearance last season. He has two years left on his current contract.

It will be interesting to see what impact this move has on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has been linked with a move to Everton and said on Monday: "All I want to do is go where I’m wanted & where I’m going to play."

Could be an interesting evening at Arsenal.

