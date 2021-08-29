Wolves 0-1 Man Utd - Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking to BBC Sport, on David de Gea's double save: "The first one, he was in the right position, but the second one's special, how he reacts and gets a strong hand to it. I have to say David has come back with a determination in his work and I'm delighted for him."

On the possible foul on Ruben Neves leading up to the goal: "Last week I was complaining because we didn't get a foul - it's the way of the game now. They want it flowing, they want more lenient refereeing.

"I don't think it's a foul, I think two of them go for the ball and it's a good tackle by Paul [Pogba].

"It has to be consistent, but it will take a few weeks to find that correct line. We were told before the game today that the referee would let the game flow. With the crowd, the passion, the game was all about passion in the crowd and on the pitch."

On Mason Greenwood's winner: "It's special. To get the shot on target from that angle is good, of course the keeper maybe could have saved it but he hit it so quickly. The beauty of him is that he can go outside right foot and inside left foot, so it's hard for a defender."