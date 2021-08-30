Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

A below par Brighton and Hove Albion squad could have no complaints about the result at the Amex.

A stuttering start, lacking intensity or fluidity, handed the initiative to a well organised Everton side that sealed a comfortable win.

The loss of Solly March on the left prompted a lack of balance and with Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross acting as makeshift full-backs the lack of depth in wide defensive areas was exposed. Graham Potter will be hoping Tariq Lamptey and Dan Burn return sooner rather than later.

In forward areas the Albion struggled for ideas. Danny Welbeck’s first outing this season after injury was welcome but it was another substitute that made an impact.

Taylor Richards paid tribute to Potter and the club for the faith they have shown in him - but on his Premier League debut it was also his mum Shani, watching in the crowd, who received his thanks for her support.

That grateful remark gave a clue as to why this down to earth midfielder, who moved from Fulham and Man City to the south coast and then progressed well on loan at Doncaster, could have a big future in the blue and white stripes.

Most Seagulls fans would have taken six from a possible nine at the start of the season but this defeat was a reminder of how tough points are to come by at this level, especially when you are not at your best.