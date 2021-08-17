Chelsea are in talks with Lyon over the transfer of their Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 27, as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel looks to cut numbers in his squad. (Guardian)

Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to offload England pair Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater as well as France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who cost a combined £90m, this summer. (The Athletic, subscription required)

West Ham are not giving up on signing Chelsea's France defender Kurt Zouma, 26, after missing out on Fiorentina's 23-year-old Serbia centre-back Nikola Milenkovic. (Guardian)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column