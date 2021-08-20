Big Zuu is a man of many talents. He's a Grime MC, DJ and presenter, with his own food programme and cookbook.

He is also a huge Liverpool fan and has been speaking to BBC Sport about the relationship between rap and sport, and what kind of food he would like to cook for the Reds squad.

"You see UK artists on the NBA2K soundtrack now, you're seeing more and more artists on Fifa and boxers walking out to rap music," he said.

"Back in the day, you had John Barnes rapping on World In Motion and it was actually terrible. Now, you've got actual rappers doing their thing."

And what would he rustle up for Jurgen Klopp's boys?

"A lot of African food," he told us, "Bare jollof rice."

Sounds delicious.

