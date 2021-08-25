Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have lost just two of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (six wins, five draws), though one of those defeats was in the most recent game in March.
Only Manchester United (12) have won more Premier League away games against Liverpool than Chelsea (seven), with the Blues winning this exact fixture 1-0 last season.
Liverpool have fired in the most shots so far in the Premier League this season (46). Meanwhile, Chelsea have faced the fewest shots in their two games (10).