BBC Sport

Drury still at home in Canaries' Nest

Published

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Former Norwich City captain Adam Drury thinks their summer transfer business has left the Canaries well equipped for a tilt at Premier League survival.

Drury was talking to us at The Nest, the smart new home of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. He works for the charity as a coach.

The former Peterborough defender told us what it was like to be a deadline-day signing for Norwich City in 2001. He would go on to spend more than 10 years as the club’s first-choice left-back, making 361 appearances.

You can hear the full interview with Drury and more on the work of the Norwich City CSF on The Scrimmage Podcast