With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Chelsea's comings and goings:

Ins: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid, loan)

Outs: Willy Caballero (released, Jamal Blackman (released), Pierre Ekwah Elimby (West Ham), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Izzy Brown (Preston), Levi Colwill (Huddersfield, loan), Nathan Baxter (Hull, loan), Charlie Wiggett (Newcastle), Billy Gilmour (Norwich, loan), Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow), Juan Castillo (Birmingham, loan), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Bate (Leeds), Myles Peart-Harris (Brentford), Dynel Simeu (Southampton), Ian Maatsen (Coventry, loan), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan), Tino Livramento (Southampton), Armando Broja (Southampton, loan), Tammy Abraham (Roma, loan), Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas, loan) Kenedy (Flamengo, loan), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon, loan) Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta), Ike Ugbo (Genk), Baba Rahman (Reading, loan), Kurt Zouma (West Ham), Tiemoue Bakayoko (AC Milan, loan), Danny Drinkwater (Reading, loan), Dujon Sterling (Blackpool, loan), Thierno Ballo (Rapid Vienna, loan), Ethan Ampadu (Venezia, loan)