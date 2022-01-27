Kevin Milverton, In That Number Podcast

With the clock ticking on the January transfer window and Valentine's Day drawing close, Saints fans will be hoping that their dreams come true and Armando Broja commits his future to Southampton.

Since his loan move from Chelsea, the 20-year-old Albania forward has become one of the first names on the teamsheet. He has scored five goals in 18 Premier League appearances so far, and his blistering pace, strength, determination, and passion have won over the hearts of the St Mary's faithful.

Meanwhile, there's a heavyweight bout going on behind the scenes.

In the red corner, Southampton's new owners are looking to make a bold statement of intent by putting together a club record bid of £25m to keep him on the south coast. Armando is enjoying himself here and Ralph has said that his family also want him to stay.

In the blue corner, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be reluctant to let the striker leave due to a disappointing season from marquee signing Romeu Lukaku and Timo Werner's now notorious goal drought. Fellow Cobham graduate Tino Livramento also left on a permanent transfer but with a generous buy-back clause – maybe a similar contract could sweeten the deal.

However, rumour has it that another rich suitor has now thrown their hat into the ring, as Newcastle are reportedly also attempting to woo Armando, adding another twist to this love triangle.

As the fight goes into the next round, Southampton and Chelsea fans alike will be watching attentively at the ringside.