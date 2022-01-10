BBC Sport

Your views on Everton's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Everton should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Roy: Always been impressed with Nat Phillips, who is looking for a switch. Right there on our doorstep.

Richard Gillham: We have to clear the decks of all the overpaid players who have no sell-on value and rebuild the team. Keeping the manager not sacking him is a must as we need consistency. We also need to add a ruthless streak and stop being nice Everton - the top four teams all have a ruthless streak.

Jack Edwards: Happy with our two signings so far, but we are so poor at the moment. I am intrigued to see if we get anyone else in. My preference would be a central midfielder and possibly a winger. Maybe a loan for someone like Ross Barkley could be a possibility.

