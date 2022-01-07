Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick did his best to temper stories of dressing room unrest at Manchester United, which have dominated the headlines since their home defeat by Wolves.

The German was categorical some of his players will be unhappy at present, because of the size of the squad he has inherited.

"When you have 12, 13, 14 who don't play, those are not happy about that situation."

How he is going to deal with that was less clear - Rangnick says he explains to the players every two to three weeks why they are not playing, but says he cannot do that for every game.

Anthony Martial has already expressed his desire to leave, while Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard - who recently posted a picture of himself in a West Ham shirt on social media - are out of contract in the summer.

Rangnick says it's up to the players to train professionally and those who impress will get a chance to play, but if anyone doesn't carry themselves correctly, he will deal with it directly.

When asked if he feels the players are behind him and his staff, Rangnick said: "They are at least trying. I am sure they are listening, they are trying to follow the advice we give them."

With the FA Cup their best chance of ending five years without silverware, he could do with them responding against Aston Villa on Monday.