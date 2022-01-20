Brentford 'not clinical enough' in United defeat

Former Chelsea and Leicester goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer says Brentford were made to pay for a string of missed chances in their defeat against Manchester United.

The Bees bossed the first half but were denied by the brilliance of David de Gea as well as poor finishing. After the break, United reasserted themselves to run out comfortable winners.

"Brentford played with a lot of intensity," Schwarzer said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They didn't give United much time on the ball and deservedly had the upper hand.

"The only question was whether they would be left to rue the missed opportunities - and that's how it turned out.

"Brentford weren't clinical enough when given their chances and generally when you play better opposition then you're more likely to come unstuck."

