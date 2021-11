Sonny Perkins, West Ham's 17-year-old striker who played for England Under-18s earlier this month, was named your man of the match in the Player Rater after making quite an impression in his 13 minutes on the pitch against Rapid Vienna.

The teenager nearly had an instant impact on the game, but saw a powerful header tipped over by Paul Gartler.

