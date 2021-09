Liverpool could make a move for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, 24. The Reds were linked with a £20m bid in the summer window. (Liverpool Echo), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are among the clubs interested in Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, and could offer him the chance to stay in the Premier League when his contract expires with the Gunners in the summer. (90min), external

