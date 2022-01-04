Former Chelsea and Celtic forward Chris Sutton criticised Manchester United's "insipid" performance in defeat by Wolves - but argued it is still too early to judge Ralf Rangnick's influence at Old Trafford.

"They were a bit of a mess," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They didn't pass well and there were too many passengers.

"Wolves thoroughly deserved the win - Rangnick needs more time to get his ideas across, but whether United can get into the top four currently looks highly unlikely."

Ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards, however, suggested Rangnick's choice of system was in part to blame for a disjointed display.

"Why is he playing this 4-2-2-2 formation with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho playing centrally?" he said.

"I get things take time, but why would you play that when you've not got the players or the starting XI to make it work?"

Listen to full analysis of the performance on the Football Daily podcast from 3'30 on BBC Sounds