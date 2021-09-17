Can Benitez's Everton continue 'almost perfect' start?

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

As Rafa Benitez put it in Thursday’s news conference, it’s been an "almost perfect" start for Everton this season as they lie fourth in the table with 10 points from a possible 12 so far.

They’ve also scored 10 goals in their four Premier League games, which is as many as they’d managed in their past 14 matches combined, and new signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend are looking particularly impressive.

They come up against an Aston Villa side looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea last week, a game in which Dean Smith’s side had chances but were denied by the superb form of Edouard Mendy in the home goal.

Everton’s away form over the past season and a half has also been impressive, with 12 wins in 21 league games away from Goodison Park. They’ll be hoping for more at Villa Park.