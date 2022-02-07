'Next round we're coming'
Fair play Kidderminster and all the fans out there today, fought the whole way and can walk away with their heads held high. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) February 5, 2022
Next round we’re coming #COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/Dp1R5hQcLD
Delighted to get a goal and get the win! @khfcofficial were incredible from start to finish, Good luck for the rest of the season🤝— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 5, 2022
