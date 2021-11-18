Aston Villa v Brighton: What does the form show?

Aston Villa have lost each of their past five Premier League games, their longest losing run since a streak of 11 in the 2015-16 campaign. Overall, it’s Villa’s sixth run of at least five consecutive defeats in the Premier League, with only four sides having more (Bolton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Southampton – all seven).

Brighton are winless in six Premier League games, though five of these have ended level (lost one). Away from home, the Seagulls are one of three teams still unbeaten in the Premier League this term (won two, drawn three), along with Chelsea and West Ham.