Watford and Newcastle are keen on taking Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones on loan, with a host of Championship clubs also interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Craig Shakespeare could join Claudio Ranieri's coaching team at Watford following his exit from Aston Villa. Shakespeare was Ranieri's assistant at Leicester when they won the Premier League in 2016. (Football Insider), external

