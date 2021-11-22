Classy Chelsea cruise to victory as Foxes fall further off pace

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Is it really only six months since Leicester - deservedly - beat Chelsea to lift the Foxes' first FA Cup? Is it just 10 months since they cost Frank Lampard his job with a controlled, one-sided 2-0 victory over the Blues at the King Power Stadium?

Because, right now, those two triumphs seem like a lifetime ago.

That cup final defeat, of course, was a mere blip in Thomas Tuchel's reign of almost unprecedented success and, as so often this season, the Blues looked like a team more than adequately equipped to add a Premier League title to last season's Champions League crown.

The numbers tell their own story - 30 goals scored and just four conceded. And Leicester were lucky the visitors only added to their tally by three.

Brendan Rodgers correctly pointed out after the game that perspective is needed at Leicester - the Foxes have punched above their weight for so long that many have become conditioned to it.

That can only continue so long especially when their best players - the likes of former Foxes pair N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell, both among Chelsea's best performers on Saturday - will frequently be tempted elsewhere.