Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa: The pick of the stats
Southampton have taken 10 points from their last four Premier League games (won three, drawn one), as many points as they won in their previous 12 in the competition (won two, drawn four, lost six).
Aston Villa have lost each of their last five Premier League games, their longest losing streak in the competition since April 2016 (a run of 11 straight defeats).
Southampton have scored in each of their last five Premier League games, their longest scoring run in the competition since December 2020 (12 games).