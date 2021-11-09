'Still much for Ranieri to do'

Matt Rowson, BHaPPY, external

We always used to beat the Arsenal. Our six seasons in the top flight in the 1980s saw us win eight of 12 encounters, plus a hugely entertaining FA Cup quarter-final at Highbury in 1987 that still brings an involuntary grin to the face.

We didn’t win on Sunday. We didn’t deserve to, or threaten to particularly. But once the glorious post-game outrage at Arsenal’s gamesmanship and referee Kevin Friend’s performance had simmered down there were positives to be had.

There’s still much for Claudio Ranieri to do – primarily developing an attacking threat that’s far too fleeting at the moment, and would take some pressure off the backline.

Nonetheless, this game was a rarity given the season so far… a defeat that might not have been. A coulda. We put up a fight.

That’s a start.