Nuno on injuries, Alli and Moyes
- Published
Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's trip to West Ham on Sunday.
Here are the key points from the Spurs boss:
There are no fresh injury concerns after Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat at Vitesse, with the 11 players who started against Newcastle last weekend sitting out the trip to the Netherlands;
Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon are the only injury absentees and will again miss out on Sunday;
Nuno does not know when Sessegnon will be fit again: "There is no time frame yet; Matt Doherty probably next week, but Sess will take a little longer”;
Nuno admits Dele Alli "is not in his best moment" but is determined to help him regain his best form: "He is working hard, he's committed, so we have to support and find the right solutions to give him confidence so we can have him back in the best way he can be";
Nuno says David Moyes is doing a "fantastic job" at London Stadium. "West Ham are a very good team, the core of their team is there. A derby, a tough match, but we’ll be ready".