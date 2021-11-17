Mee family hope to raise awareness
Burnley defender Ben Mee and his wife, Sarah, hope to raise awareness of the support networks available to families faced with a premature birth.
The pair visited BBC Breakfast on World Prematurity Day along with son Jaxon and daughter Olive, who was born 16 weeks premature.
Thanks for having us @bbcbreakfast and to the wider team for keeping Olive and Jaxon entertained behind the camera!— Ben Mee (@Ben6Mee) November 17, 2021
Today is #WorldPrematurityDay so we’re talking about our daughter Olive born at 24 weeks to hopefully be a positive story for others.
pic.twitter.com/JnHtjvdau5
