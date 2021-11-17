BBC Sport

Mee family hope to raise awareness

Published

Burnley defender Ben Mee and his wife, Sarah, hope to raise awareness of the support networks available to families faced with a premature birth.

The pair visited BBC Breakfast on World Prematurity Day along with son Jaxon and daughter Olive, who was born 16 weeks premature.

Skip twitter post
End of twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.