Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their top 10s again.

This week the subject matter is Premier League debuts, so which player do they think can claim they had the best opening game in the top flight?

Manchester City’s greatest goalscorer Sergio Aguero gets a mention near the top of the list for scoring two and creating another after coming off the bench for his debut in 2011.

Lineker said: “Now he's gone to Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi. I felt a bit sorry for him. I signed for Tottenham because I wanted to play with Chris Waddle and they sold him four weeks later. It's like someone snatching 15 goals a season out of your pocket.”

