Atalanta v Manchester United - team news confirmed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sticks with the 5-3-2 formation that proved successful against Tottenham on Saturday but makes three changes to his Manchester United side after their 3-0 win in north London.

Eric Bailly comes in for Victor Lindelof in defence, Paul Pogba replaces Fred in midfield and Marcus Rashford, who scored the third against Spurs, starts up top instead of Edinson Cavani.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Bailly, Maguire, Varane, Wan Bissaka, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Duvan Zupata and Marten de Roon scored in Atalanta's 2-2 draw with Lazio on Saturday and both start again tonight, with Matteo Lovato the only player to make way from that side - the defender is replaced by Jose Luis Palomino.

Atalanta XI: Musso, Palomino, Demiral, De Roon, Maehle, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ilicic, Zapata.