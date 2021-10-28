Aston Villa v West Ham: What does the form show?
West Ham have won 17 points from their first nine Premier League games this season (five wins, two draws, two defeats) - their best start to a season since 2015-16 under Slaven Bilic (also had 17 points). The Hammers have only won six of their opening 10 games in five previous top-flight seasons and once in the Premier League, the aforementioned 2015-16 campaign.
Aston Villa lost all three of their Premier League games in October 2021 – the last time they played as many as four league games in a month and lost every one was in April 2016 (lost 5/5).
West Ham are unbeaten in their last seven away Premier League matches (five wins, two draws) - last having a longer unbeaten run on the road in the top-flight between August and November 1986 (eight in a row).