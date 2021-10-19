BBC Sport

Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: In pictures

Manchester United may have taken the lead, but it only took Youri Tielemans 12 minutes to equalise after being set up by  Kelechi Iheanacho

Caglar Soyuncu then put Leicester 2-1 up with 12 minutes remaining - but there was still plenty of drama to follow

United fans were still celebrating Marcus Rashford's equaliser to make it 2-2 when Jamie Vardy's smart finish instantly restored the hosts' lead

And Patson Daka added some gloss to a fine win for the Foxes with a fourth goal in stoppage time