Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: In pictures

Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Manchester United may have taken the lead, but it only took Youri Tielemans 12 minutes to equalise after being set up by Kelechi IheanachoPublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Caglar Soyuncu then put Leicester 2-1 up with 12 minutes remaining - but there was still plenty of drama to followImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, United fans were still celebrating Marcus Rashford's equaliser to make it 2-2 when Jamie Vardy's smart finish instantly restored the hosts' leadImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And Patson Daka added some gloss to a fine win for the Foxes with a fourth goal in stoppage time