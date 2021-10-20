'He has a talent that is difficult to find'
- Published
"He's taking the rhythm and our principles. Of course, he is a player for our future" - Pep Guardiola— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) October 20, 2021
19-year-old Cole Palmer scored his first ever Champions League goal in a resounding 5-1 win for Manchester City against Club Brugge.
Read: https://t.co/E10jw9N7cI#ManCity pic.twitter.com/yA8TLrNPKA
