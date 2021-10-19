Rashford looking forward, not back
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Marcus Rashford made his first appearance of the season for Manchester United at Leicester following shoulder surgery, and marked his return with a goal.
He was sitting alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Tuesday's news conference before the game against Atalanta, and had this to say:
United were too open and too easy to play through against Leicester;
The players have spoken as a group about what went wrong in recent matches;
They analyse games even if they have won, if they feel they have not played well;
Players want to lift silverware this season, and have to find the difference between coming close and winning trophies;
He doesn't want to talk about injuries and says his focus is purely on the next game.