How does Wolves' season compare with 2020-21?

We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Wolves doing compared with this point last season?

Wolves finished 13th last term and things are looking similar this time round, with just one point fewer than they had after 11 matches in 2020-21.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Wolves as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Bruno Lage's side will finish higher or lower than Nuno Espirito Santo's team in 2020-21?

Let us know here