Vieira on Eze, City & help from Guardiola
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace take on Manchester City on Saturday. It's another trip back to a former club for Vieira where he was a player and a coach.
Here are the key lines:
On squad fitness and Eberechi Eze, Vieira said: "He had a full week with the first team where he did from the start to the end, he is doing really well. I was really pleased with where he is at the moment, but it is still too short for him to take part in the game tomorrow". The rest of the squad trained with only Nathan Ferguson missing out;
On taking on Manchester City, who haven't conceded a Premier League goal at home: "It is a challenge and there is no doubt about the strength of the City squad. We have to be brave and play with a strong personality and we will try to score goals";
Vieira started his coaching journey with the City group but was helped by Pep Guardiola while training for his badges: "When he was at Bayern Munich he opened the doors for me to see the full session. He made time for me after training or in the evening. It was a privilege to spend the quality time with him";
IFAB have recommended that five substitutes be permanently introduced into football but Vieira doesn't think it would do Crystal Palace any favours: "There are teams that will be advantaged because of the numbers of players they have. Then you have other teams where it isn't going to be a great decision. If they pass that decision it will not be a good move for us as a football club because I think top teams will have too much advantage."