‘Chip in the brain needs to change’

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

The most alarming aspect of Watford’s defeat by Southampton was that it became the 20th successive Premier League game in which the Hornets have failed to keep a clean sheet.

If it continues, for Watford to win a game (and they are going to need to win about eight more to stay up) they are going to have to score two or more goals, which is never easy.

So Claudio Ranieri knows that he is going to need to sort his team out defensively.

This isn’t just about the defenders; this is defending as a team - getting his structure, organisation and shape right. He told me: “They must understand how I want to defend because we made some tactical mistakes. They are used to playing this way and it’s not easy to change the chip in the brain.”

He doesn’t have an abundance of options so he’s going to have to work with what he’s got.

Nicolas Nkoulou will surely need to be brought into the centre of defence soon with Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele still out.

He needs Kiko Femenia back quickly and Danny Rose to get properly match sharp (why is it taking so long?) The midfield options are limited too.

Ranieri’s wish list for the January transfer window is probably increasing. The squad looked defensively light before the season began and it’s proving to be the case.