Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs has described the club's late manager Walter Smith as a man who had a "huge impact on everybody he worked with".

Smith, who also managed Rangers and Scotland, died on Tuesday at the age of 73, prompting tributes from across football.

"Sometimes it’s very difficult to put into words what someone has done for you," Stubbs told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"In terms of the opportunity he gave me, I can never ever repay him for it. What he did was priceless for me. It’s something I will be very proud of for the rest of my life.

"I will always be thankful to Walter. Playing for Everton was a dream I thought was gone and suddenly it was brought back to me. Walter was the main reason for that.

"He had a huge impact on everybody he worked with either as a manager or a person. He was a very warm person in terms of trying to help players, not just on the pitch but off, and he was a very dignified person with a lot of humility.

"Rest in peace gaffer."