Chelsea are interested in signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund, says Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. (Bild via The Sun), external

The Blues are on alert after Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, turned down a contract extension offer from the Foxes, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich also interested in the Belgium international. (90 mins), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column