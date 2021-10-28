Newcastle v Chelsea: Last time out

Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Timo Werner ended a 14-game goal drought to help Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in February 2021.

The Blues took the lead when Olivier Giroud netted from Werner's diverted cross and the Germany forward doubled their advantage eight minutes later, tapping home at the back post.

It was Werner's first goal in exactly 1,000 minutes of Premier League action for Chelsea.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle struggled to compete with an in-form Chelsea side and their best chance of the match - a header from Joe Willock - was scrambled away by Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The win saw Thomas Tuchel's team move back up to fourth place, ahead of West Ham, while Newcastle sat seven points clear of the relegation zone in 17th.