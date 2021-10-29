Tottenham v Man Utd: Team news

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says the club are assessing Bryan Gil, who was injured during the team's midweek Carabao Cup victory.

Dele Alli and Harry Winks may return after missing out against Burnley but Ryan Sessegnon remains sidelined.

Manchester United are boosted by the news that both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have returned to training and are available.

Paul Pogba is ruled out as he begins a three-match ban after his sending off in the defeat by Liverpool.

