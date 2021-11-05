Crystal Palace v Wolves: Team news

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has recovered from a long-term Achilles injury but this weekend will come too soon for a first-team return.

Full-back Nathan Ferguson remains sidelined with a similar problem.

Wolves defender Fernando Marcal could return after an ankle injury.

Willy Boly, who is yet to play in the Premier League this season, is pushing for some time on the pitch after being an unused substitute against Everton on Monday.

Who makes your Palace team this weekend?

Pick and share your Wolves XI here