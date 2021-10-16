Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Ranieri reaction

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri speaking to Match of the Day: "We knew very well what happens. Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world and maybe the players were nervous and wanted to show the new manager. There were some bad things, but some good things. In the last 20 minutes we were toe to toe with Liverpool. I now know more about the players. We have had training, but now we have a game and the game is truth.

"It is a big job here, but if my players understand me it will get a little smaller. It will be OK. We are ready to work hard."