Tuesday talking point: Steele shines despite defeat

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

It was not all doom and gloom for Brighton supporters at Aston Villa on Saturday. Yes, the Seagulls may have given at utterly toothless performance in going down 2-0, but there was at least the sight of Jason Steele making his Premier League debut at the age of 31.

You may remember Steele as one of the underrated stars of the first season of Sunderland Till I Die, who went from new signing full of hope to a man shell-shocked by the unravelling at the Stadium of Light quicker than you can say “Why am I looking at Ibrahimovic at the bottom of the list?”

When Steele ended his nightmare on Wearside, it was to sign for Brighton in the summer of 2018 as one of those ‘third-choice goalkeepers who tick a home-grown quota’ that every top-flight club seems to have.

Steele must have been imagining a life of training, playing golf and occasionally sitting on the bench in the League Cup. He cannot surely have envisioned taking his Premier League bow three and a half years later.

And yet that is the position Steele found himself in. The departures of Maty Ryan, David Button and Christian Walton, and Graham Potter seemingly not rating his £4.2 million summer capture from Ajax, Kjell Scherpen, meant that Steele was pressed into action at Villa Park in the absence of the suspended Robert Sanchez.

The big question was how would he fare? Steele has already garnered a cult following among Albion fans for his ability to mix the ridiculous with the sublime.

Against Newport County in the FA Cup last season, for example, he was the man solely responsible for the game going to penalties thanks to a performance that resembled a Sunday League goalkeeper playing after 17 pints of lager the night before.

Once it reached the shootout, Steele then saved four spot-kicks from the League Two side to become the hero of the evening. Brighton supporters have learnt very quickly that it is rarely dull with Steele around.

At Villa, he had one of his excellent 90 minutes. There were three saves of the highest quality, without which Brighton could have suffered an embarrassingly heavy defeat against opponents who had lost their previous five games in succession.

It was a fine way for Steele to mark his Premier League debut. Sanchez will surely return against Leeds United this weekend and there is every chance that Steele never plays another top-flight game again – but at least he will always have that performance at Villa Park to remember.