Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Wolves are on a roll, with four wins in their past five games, and they are scoring some goals now too.

Meanwhile, Leeds lost again last week, at Southampton. They were without Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford at St Mary's and Raphinha might be the only one of that trio who plays here.

This is a tricky time for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa but I think they will find some form soon - it might not happen until Phillips and Bamford are back though.

Elena's prediction: Leeds play nice, attacking football but Wolves have hit a bit of form and I think they will turn up for this one. 0-1

Haydn's prediction: I reckon there will be a few goals here. 2-2

